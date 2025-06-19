International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $283.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.81. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $170.41 and a fifty-two week high of $286.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

