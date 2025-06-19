Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $473.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.41. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.