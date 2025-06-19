Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Sells $113,625.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,000. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Marie Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reddit alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 2,729 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $269,761.65.

Reddit Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE RDDT opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reddit by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.