Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 30,977 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.