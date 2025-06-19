The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.51. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.