Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 14,470 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

