Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Cuts Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 2.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 68,014 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

