Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

