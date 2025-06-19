Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

