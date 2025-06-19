Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $684,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.2%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

