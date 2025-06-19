Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $161.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $161,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,161,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
