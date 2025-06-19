Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf makes up 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,518,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 111.8% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 196,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 208,865 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

