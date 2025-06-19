United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of United Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.