Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $378.04 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.09.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
