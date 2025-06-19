Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $378.04 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

