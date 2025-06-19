13,221 Shares in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 306.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

