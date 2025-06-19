AO World (LON:AO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AO World had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

AO World Stock Performance

AO stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.53. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 77.15 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.40 ($1.62). The firm has a market cap of £586.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Insider Transactions at AO World

In other news, insider John Roberts sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.27), for a total value of £332,500 ($446,188.94). In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,240,000 shares of company stock worth $213,290,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

