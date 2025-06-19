Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

