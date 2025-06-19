American Express Company (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the payment services company on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE AXP opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.