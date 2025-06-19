Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 971 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 34.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.68 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average is $196.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

