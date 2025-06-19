BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Lai Wang Sells 470 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $118,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Lai Wang sold 1,177 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total transaction of $313,552.80.

On Friday, June 6th, Lai Wang sold 1,402 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.39, for a total transaction of $353,850.78.

BeOne Medicines Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 0.30. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONC. Bank of America upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price objective on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

