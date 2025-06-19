DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $727,000 Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,842 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FDX opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.73.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.