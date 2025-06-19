McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.