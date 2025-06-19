The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $110,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

