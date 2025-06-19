Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $121.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.