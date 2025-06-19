Clg LLC Purchases 4,709 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clg LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Clg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after buying an additional 390,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,393,000 after buying an additional 1,508,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,613,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.