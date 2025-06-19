Clg LLC Acquires Shares of 6,059 Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Clg LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,751,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

