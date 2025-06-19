Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

