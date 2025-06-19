Clg LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Clg LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Clg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.