Clg LLC Cuts Position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR)

Clg LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Clg LLC’s holdings in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Stock Performance
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $100.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.
About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
