Clg LLC Cuts Position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR)

Clg LLC lessened its holdings in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Clg LLC’s holdings in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $100.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase agreements (repo) with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure.

