Clg LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Clg LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Clg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,158,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

