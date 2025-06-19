Clg LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Clg LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Clg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.