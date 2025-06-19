iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is GFS Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

