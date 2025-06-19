GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after acquiring an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $53.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

