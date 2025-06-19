GENFIT S.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

GENFIT S.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GENFIT Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. GENFIT has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GENFIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GENFIT stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENFIT Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

