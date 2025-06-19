Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.3 days.

NSKFF stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

