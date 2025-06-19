BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI opened at $24.49 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

