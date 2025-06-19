abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,436 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.12 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.