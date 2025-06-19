Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Update

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

Prestige Wealth Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Prestige Wealth stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.