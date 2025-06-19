GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,323,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,530,000 after purchasing an additional 758,382 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.80. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
