Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Datadog Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.70, a P/E/G ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 221,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,125. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,008,567.50. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,966 shares of company stock valued at $85,558,325. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.0% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.