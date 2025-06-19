Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1608 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a 72.0% increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.