Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1608 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a 72.0% increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.