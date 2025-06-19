Peter Krejci Buys 25,000 Shares of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH – Get Free Report) insider Peter Krejci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($12,662.34).

Desane Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property investment and development activities in Australia. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. It is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

