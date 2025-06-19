Peter Krejci Buys 25,000 Shares of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH – Get Free Report) insider Peter Krejci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($12,662.34).
Desane Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.
About Desane Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desane Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.