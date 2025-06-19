Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo Buys 23,500 Shares

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,230 ($5,676.33).

Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo bought 50,000 shares of Directa Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,380.57).

Directa Plus Stock Up 19.9%

Shares of LON:DCTA opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. Directa Plus Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.14. The firm has a market cap of £27.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

