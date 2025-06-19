Insider Selling: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Sells 7,567 Shares of Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $12,788.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,024.95. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ondas Stock Down 0.6%

ONDS stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 232.07% and a negative net margin of 412.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

