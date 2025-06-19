Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) to Issue $1.16 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.158 per share on Sunday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
