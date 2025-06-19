Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 7.0% increase from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Arena REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helen Thornton acquired 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,447.50 ($24,965.91). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $40,976. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

