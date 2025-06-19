Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY) Director Heye Edmund Daun Purchases 15,000 Shares

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,865.00.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Heye Edmund Daun bought 23,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,770.00.

On Monday, May 26th, Heye Edmund Daun purchased 77,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$74,836.30.

Koryx Copper Stock Performance

CVE KRY opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98. Koryx Copper Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Koryx Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

