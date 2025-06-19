Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Bluerock Homes Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

