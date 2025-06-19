Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 344 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

