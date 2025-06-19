Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,886,000. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.77 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

